Borders athlete and Paralympic medal winner Libby Clegg announces retirement
Newcastleton's Libby Clegg has announced her retirement from athletics.
She made this statement after finishing third in a women's T11 200m heat at the Tokyo Paralympics this morning.
Libby was third heat alongside guide Chris Clarke and her time of 27.93 seconds was not enough to progress to the semi-finals.
The sprinter - who won two golds at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro - was still pleased with her performance.
She said:
She added: "There are some incredible young athletes coming through on the Futures programme who are just starting their journey so I’m happy to see them developing out here.”
Cumbria's Anna Nicholson finished her Paralympic debut with a sixth-place finish in the F35 shot put final – and is already looking ahead to the next Games in Paris.
Nicholson threw a season’s best 8.03 metres in as the rain poured down in Tokyo.
She said:
Sammi Kinghorn will be back for the T53 400m final later today after she comfortably won her heat in 56.73 seconds.
