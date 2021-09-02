Borders athlete and Paralympic medal winner Libby Clegg announces retirement

Newcastleton's Libby Clegg has announced her retirement from athletics.

She made this statement after finishing third in a women's T11 200m heat at the Tokyo Paralympics this morning.

Libby was third heat alongside guide Chris Clarke and her time of 27.93 seconds was not enough to progress to the semi-finals.

The sprinter - who won two golds at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro - was still pleased with her performance.

She said:

To finish my career in the Paralympic stadium in Tokyo is amazing. I wasn’t even sure I was going to be here so I’m happy. I’ve still got the relay to come tomorrow which I’m really looking forward to, so I’m ready for that one. It has been such an honour to be on such a successful team. Libby Clegg

She added: "There are some incredible young athletes coming through on the Futures programme who are just starting their journey so I’m happy to see them developing out here.”

Cumbria's Anna Nicholson finished her Paralympic debut with a sixth-place finish in the F35 shot put final – and is already looking ahead to the next Games in Paris.

Nicholson threw a season’s best 8.03 metres in as the rain poured down in Tokyo.

She said:

I wanted to come here and enjoy the experience. It is an honour to be a Paralympian and I will be aiming for Paris because I want to be winning a medal there. We have a World Championships in Japan next year so hopefully I’ll be there and it will be a stepping board for 2024. Anna Nicholson

Sammi Kinghorn will be back for the T53 400m final later today after she comfortably won her heat in 56.73 seconds.

