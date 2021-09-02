Play video

On tonight's programme - The greening of government - MSPs approve the appointment of Scottish Green party leaders as junior ministers.

We'll assess what the partnership agreement may mean for the South of Scotland - will plans for road improvements be scrapped? Could the region get a National Park at last? And will it pave the way for a second independence referendum?

Also tonight - as COVID cases continue to rise, the growing pressures on the local NHS and the patients who have to wait for care.

