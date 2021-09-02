A man from Cockermouth has set a new record, climbing the Three Peaks without a support team.

37-year-old James Forrest climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon - and walked every mile in-between them - in 16 days and 15 hours.

Walking the 17 marathons in 17 days to complete his 500-mile journey on foot he set what is believed to be a new self-supported record.

The previous self-supported record of 19 days, 18 hours and 35 minutes was set by Tina Page in 2017, while the overall record - with a support crew - is held by ultra-runner Tom Mountney with 9 days, 11 hours and 39 minutes.

In 1979, Olympian Ann Sayer completed a slightly longer coast-to-coast route via the three peaks in 7 days and 31 minutes.

James, an outdoors writer, said in a post that he almost had to abandon his attempt at the foot on Snowdon, after he succumbed to sunstroke in a searingly hot Llanberis and suffered a bout of vomiting. However, he managed to rally - and completed the challenge.

Hey, that's what adventures are all about: a rollercoaster of emotions, obstacles to overcome and hardship to conquer. I don't regret the way it happened - it is what it is. And I'm so happy I was able to dig deep and fight back from that one final sucker punch the trail threw at me. James Forrest

Hiking alone with no support crew or pre-arranged help, James carried all his kit and camping equipment in a backpack. He re-supplied with food en route and stayed in hotels in more urbanised areas.

James, a former bored office worker turned adventure enthusiast, is no stranger to big challenges. From 2017 to 2019 he climbed 1,001 mountains across England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland, including all 282 Munros, and in 2020 he set a now-beaten self-supported record for climbing the 214 Wainwright fells in the Lake District.