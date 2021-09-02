Cumbria Covid cases rise more than 50% in August

Covid-19 cases rose by 54 per cent in Cumbria during the month of August, according to new figures.

These figures also show that new infections in the county rose by 15 per cent in the week ending August 27, up from 1392 to 1594.

New cases increased from the previous week in all Cumbrian districts except Eden and for the 4th week in a row Allerdale had the greatest number of new cases with 350.

Barrow-in-Furness has the highest rate of new cases 438 per 100,000 of the population.

Rates in Barrow-in-Furness, Copeland and Allerdale were above both the national and regional average rates.

The 50-59 and 12-18 age groups accounted for the greatest numbers of new cases in Cumbria with 248 and 247 new cases respectively. The latter age group accounted for by far the greatest rate of new cases in Cumbria 674 new cases per 100,000.

New cases in the under 50 age group increased by eight per cent compared to a 32 per cent increase in the 50+ age group.

Data up to 31 August shows 87 per cent of Cumbrian’s aged 15+ have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccination and 80 per cent their second.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s director of public health, said: “Unfortunately, case rates continue to rise at a steady pace across Cumbria and as we’ve seen previously, this inevitably result in serious consequences including hospitalisations.

“The local health and care system in Cumbria is already dealing with unusually high numbers of people in need of treatment and care, so even small increases in Covid-19 related hospital admissions can have big knock-on impacts for people who need help. With winter on the way, demand on health and care services will doubtless increase further, that’s why we should continue to do all we can to bring infection rates down.

It’s great to see life returning to some form of normality in Cumbria but we cannot get complacent. We should continue to wear face coverings wherever possible, wash our hands, socially distance, and get tested regularly. As well as getting vaccinated if you haven’t already – particularly younger age groups where take-up is lower. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

Dr Cox also said it was important for schoolchildren to be tested regularly ahead of their return to classrooms.

