Man dies after serious crash near Borders General Hospital

A man has died and another has been seriously injured following a crash in the Scottish Borders.

This happened on the the A6091, near Borders General Hospital, at about 9.30am yesterday.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a red DAF articulated lorry.

The 42-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old lorry driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Sergeant John Lang of Police Scotland said:

We have spoken to several people already who have witnessed this crash but are still keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed it and have not yet spoken to police. Anyone with information can contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0736 of 1 September 2021. Sgt John Lang, Police Scotland

Read more: