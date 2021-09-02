Man dies after serious crash near Borders General Hospital

Police Scotland are appealing for information. Credit: PA Images

A man has died and another has been seriously injured following a crash in the Scottish Borders.

This happened on the the A6091, near Borders General Hospital, at about 9.30am yesterday.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a red DAF articulated lorry.

The 42-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old lorry driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

 Sergeant John Lang of Police Scotland said:

Read more: