Man dies after serious crash near Borders General Hospital
A man has died and another has been seriously injured following a crash in the Scottish Borders.
This happened on the the A6091, near Borders General Hospital, at about 9.30am yesterday.
It involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a red DAF articulated lorry.
The 42-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old lorry driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
Sergeant John Lang of Police Scotland said:
