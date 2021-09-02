Scottish Borders athlete Sami Kinghorn has won her second Paralympic medal in 24 hours by claiming silver in the women's T53 400m final.

The 25-year-old, who picked up 100m bronze yesterday, crossed the line in 57.25 seconds.

She held off a late challenge from Chinese bronze medallist Zhou Hongzhuan, with Swiss athlete Catherine Debrunner a clear winner in 56.18s.

Her win has come on a busy day for our region at the Games, which has seen Cumbria's Anna Nicholson come sixth in the shot put and athlete Libby Clegg announce her retirement.

This is the fourth medal which athletes from our region have won at the Tokyo Games. Two have been won by Sammi with swimmer Stephen Clegg, who is also from the Scottish Borders, winning the other two.

Sammi was involved in an accident on her family's farm in 2010 which damaged her spinal chord and meant she needed to use a wheelchair for the future. A visit to Stoke Mandeville Stadium first interested her in para-athletics.

She made her Paralympic debut in Rio 2016 and went on to become a double world champion at the London 2017 World Championships.

