Work begins to replace 140-year old bridge washed away by Storm Desmond
Work has begun to replace a 140-year old bridge that was washed away by Storm Desmond.
The 2 million pound bridge on the River Kent at Gooseholme in Kendal will have full disabled access and use for cycles. Construction is expected to be finished by Spring next year.
Cllr Peter Thornton, Deputy Leader of Cumbria County Council and Local Member for Kendal, said: "I'm really pleased work is starting, Gooseholme Bridge forms a key part of the town's pedestrian and cycleway route network, promoting walking and cycling in Kendal, so it's vital to secure the long-term future of this bridge."
Access will still be maintained for entry to Gooseholme, but will be limited due to the works area, clear signposting will be placed during construction.