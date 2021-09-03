Borders athlete Libby Clegg signs off from Paralympics with silver medal
Newcastleton's Libby Clegg has won a silvber medal in her last-ever Paralympic event.
The athlete announced her retirement yesterday before taking to the track today for the universal 4x100m relay.
Brtiain's team came third on the track, behind the United States and People's Republic of China.
The Chinese team was later disqualified, meaning Libby and her teammates took the silver medal with Japan replacing them in third place.
She paid tribute to her guide Chris Clarke and said this medal trumped her double gold in Rio.
This brings the total medal haul for our region to six, with each being won by athletes from the Scottish Borders.
Libby's brother, Stephen, has won three medals at Tokyo, with the latest of these coming this morning while Gordon's Sammi Kinghorn has won two.
Teammate Jonnie Peacock paid tribute to Libby as she brought the curtain down on her Paralympic athletics career.
He said:
