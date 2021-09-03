Borders General Hospital: operations cancellation to continue until September 26

Scheduled, routine operations at Border General Hospital have been cancelled until September 26.

NHS Borders has put this move down to "significant pressure" at the hospital and "across the wider health system" and added that there has been an increase in admissions of people with Covid-19.

The health board announced originally announced on August 12 that these kinds of procedures would be cancelled for two weeks. This was then extended until September 5.

It has said that anyone affected by this cancellation would be contacted directly, with emergency and urgent cancer treatment unaffected.

A statement from the trust signed by Gareth Clinkscale and Nicky Berry, who are the health board's director of acute services and director of operations respectively, said: "We continue to face significant pressure in the Borders General Hospital and across the wider health system. There is still a very high demand for in-patient beds, including rising numbers of patients who are being admitted with Covid-19.

"As a result we have taken the difficult decision to cancel all scheduled routine operations for a further three weeks (6 – 26 September). Affected patients are being contacted directly.

Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time. This measure will release staff and ensure that we have sufficient capacity to help ease some of the current pressures across the Borders General Hospital, particularly in our ITU where we are treating a number of high acuity patients. Gareth Clinkscale and Nicky Berry, NHS Borders

"We will continue to carry out all emergency and urgent cancer procedures as planned. This decision was not taken lightly and will be kept under review as we head into next week.

"Thank you for your continued dedication and hard work during these challenging times."

Last month Ralph Roberts, the health board's chief executive, said it would take "years" to clear the backlog in treatment caused by the pandemic.