On tonight's programme - MSPs return from the long summer recess to rubber stamp the SNP's deal with the Greens. The co-operation agreement means that for the first time in the UK Greens join the government - with the party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater appointed as junior ministers. Local MSPs Christine Grahame and Oliver Mundell join Peter MacMahon to assess what the partnership agreement may mean for the South of Scotland - will plans for road improvements be scrapped? Could the region get a National Park at last? And will it pave the way for a second independence referendum? Also tonight - we report on the pressures on the local NHS as COVID cases continue to rise.