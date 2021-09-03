Bull dies after being hit by a train in Cumbria
A bull has died after it was hit by a train on the Carlisle to Settle line.
Rail services between Carlisle and Leeds have been suspended as a result.
Operator Northern has said the incident happened just after 9.15am near Ribblehead, on the Carlisle-Settle line.
The bull died as a result of the crash and the train has had to be withdrawn from service because it suffered "significant" damage.
The line remains blocked while attempts are made to remove the animal.
Replacement bus services are in operation and customers have been advised to check before travelling on the route today and to allow extra time for journeys.
Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern said:
