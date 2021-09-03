Scottish Borders swimmer Stephen Clegg has won his third medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.

He took second place in the men's S12 100m butterfly final after a nail-biting contest with Azerbaijan's Raman Salei.

Stephen, from Newcastleton, completed the race in a time of 57.87 seconds, just 0.06s behind the winner.

This silver adds to the two bronze medals he had already won at the Games and brings our region's total medal haul to five.

The other two medals were won by fellow Border Sammi Kinghorn, who has taken a silver and a bronze while in Tokyo.

Stephen's sister Libby, who announced her retirement from athletics this week, is also in action today. She will compete in the 4x100m universal relay final.

