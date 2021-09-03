Scottish Borders swimmer Stephen Clegg takes third Paralympic medal with silver in Tokyo

Great Britain's Stephen Clegg reacts after finishing third in the Men's 100 metres Backstroke S12 final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during day three of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday August 27, 2021. PA Images phot.
Stepehn Clegg, who has taken his third Paralympic medal. Credit: PA Images

Scottish Borders swimmer Stephen Clegg has won his third medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.

He took second place in the men's S12 100m butterfly final after a nail-biting contest with Azerbaijan's Raman Salei.

Stephen, from Newcastleton, completed the race in a time of 57.87 seconds, just 0.06s behind the winner.

This silver adds to the two bronze medals he had already won at the Games and brings our region's total medal haul to five.

The other two medals were won by fellow Border Sammi Kinghorn, who has taken a silver and a bronze while in Tokyo.

Stephen's sister Libby, who announced her retirement from athletics this week, is also in action today. She will compete in the 4x100m universal relay final.

