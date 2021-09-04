Man left with serious head injury after being robbed in Carlisle

A man has been left with a serious head injury after being robbed in Carlisle.

Police said the robbery happened at approximately 6am on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was assaulted and had his phone stolen during an incident in the area of Myddleton Street.

The victim was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary for treatment after sustaining a serious head injury.

One of the offenders is described as a man, aged 30 – 40, bald and was wearing a light-coloured top and black shorts.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident and trace those involved.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information on this incident.