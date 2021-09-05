Police name man killed in crash in Annan

Police have named a man killed in a crash in the Scottish borders on Saturday.

52-year-old Steven Armstrong, who was from Lockerbie, was riding a motorcycle when he died after a crash on the B6357 Annan to Jedburgh Road, near to its junction with the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road.

Road Policing officers in Dumfries are appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal road crash.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Suzuki motorcycle, happened around 12.05pm.

The 31-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affect by this collision.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage which captures the vehicles at the time of the collision, or shortly before, to get in contact as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

"If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1480 of 4 September 2021."