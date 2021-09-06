Borders General Hospital warns upcoming delays for patients

Staff at Borders General Hospital are contacting patients who will be affected by upcoming delays.

Routine operations at the hospital have been cancelled for a further three weeks (6 – 26 September).

The decision was made due to a high demand for in-patient beds, including rising numbers of Covid-19 admissions.

NHS Borders said that taking this decision "is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time."

All urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries will continue during this time.

Health officials say that the situation remains under constant review.

It comes after only "essential" visitors are allowed at Borders General Hospital as the staff there deal with what has been described as "immense pressure".

NHS Borders has also put the rise in demand down to the increased need for mental health and primary and community services.

As a result, the hospital has announced these changes to visitors. The changes come into force straight away.

It's hoped the move will free up NHS workers to care for very poorly patients and reduce the risk of visitors, unknowingly bringing Covid into the hospital, if they have no symptoms.