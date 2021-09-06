Covid-19: Scottish public told abuse of staff enforcing mask rules 'will not be tolerated'
The Scottish public has been warned against the abuse of staff in businesses and on public transport enforcing mask wearing policies.
In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, face coverings have continued to be mandatory in some indoor spaces and on public transport.
Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, has warned against abuse, threats and even violence directed at staff trying to enforce these rules.
Mr Brown said such attacks were "completely unacceptable", as new rules to protect retail workers, in particular, came into force last month.
It is not clear if attacks on staff have increased in recent weeks, prompting the Justice Secretary's intervention.
"I would like to thank the vast majority of people who continue to wear face coverings and urge people to please follow the rules and guidelines still in place," he said.
"It is still a requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shops, public transport and when entering and moving about in hospitality settings.
"Everyone who can should wear a face covering because it is a simple and vital measure we can take to protect others and stem the spread of this deadly virus.
"Retail workers and those working in hospitality play a vital role serving our communities which has been clearly demonstrated throughout the pandemic and it's extremely important they know they have the protection of the law when carrying out their duties."
He added:
The Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021 was proposed by Scottish Labour MSP Daniel Johnson earlier this year and came into effect last month, with offences punished by up to £10,000 in fines or a 12-month prison term, or both.
Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham added: "Everyone has the right to go to their work without being threatened or assaulted.
