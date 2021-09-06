Two dead after fatal crash in Cumbria

Two people have died after a road crash in Cumbria.

This happened at 7.40am yesterday on the road connecting Kings Meaburn with the B6260 near Drybeck.

A white Citroen Berlingo van was found off the road and both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old man from Ashton-in-Makerfield. The passenger was a 20-year-old woman from Golborne.

Officers from Cumbria Constabulary's are investigating this incident and have appealed for anyone who witnessed a white Citroen Berlingo van in the area or have information on this incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through their website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 61 of 5 September.

