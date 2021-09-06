West Cumbria mine inquiry: what you need to know

An inquiry into a planning application for a new coal mine in Cumbria is set to begin today.

The Planning Inspectorate is set to hold the probe into West Cumbria Mining's application for a coking coal mine off the coast of Whitehaven.

The plans for Woodhouse Colliery were first unveiled in 2014. In March this year, the government intervened in the process, announcing the inquiry.

After the inquiry, the planning inspector will go away to consider their recommendation, with the government then deciding if the mine will go ahead.

The hearing is due to start at 10am and scheduled to run for 16 days, sitting four days each week though that could change depending on how long things take.

Everything is virtual - no Cumbrian location is being used for the inquiry.

This probe will feature a number of speakers both for and against the mine.

The hearings can be watched through the Planning Inspectorate's YouTube channel.

