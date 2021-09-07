Covid-19: Dumfries and Galloway NHS chief stays concerned about Covid-19

Play video

Interview by our Dumfries and Galloway reporter Bruce McKenzie

The head of the NHS in Dumfries and Galloway has told ITV Border says he remains very concerned about the impact Covid-19 case numbers are having on services at the region's main hospital.

Jeff Ace has said a significant number of non-essential operations have been cancelled in recent days due to the strain on Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. The health board is though working to rearrange appointments with patients.

He said though that things could be much worse were it not for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination programme has been fantastic. If it wasn't for that I dread to think what the numbers would be given the bumber of positive cases in the community. 29 inpatients, four or five in critical care It's tough. It's on top of a hospital which is under strain generally Jeff Ace, NHS Dumfries and Galloway

At present there are 29 people with Covid are in the hospital, which is in Dumfries, with up to half a dozen consistently in critical care.