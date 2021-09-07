Representing Border 7th September 2021

On tonight's programme - the First Minister announces the Scottish Government is to restart work on preparing for indyref2 with the aim of holding another independence vote before the end of 2023. The opposition accuse Nicola Sturgeon of prioritising a referendum over Scotland's COVID recovery. In her Programme for Government the First Minister also sets out plans to reform public services and to set up a National Care Service. We have reaction to the legislative programme from South of Scotland MSPs Rachael Hamilton and Colin Smyth, and Peter MacMahon speaks to Professor David Bell about the challenges of paying for social care.

