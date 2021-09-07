Two from Wigan area killed in Cumbrian crash named by police

The two people from the Wigan area who died following a road traffic collision in the Eden area of Cumbria have been identified.

Ryan Duffy, 24, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, and Ellie Marsden, 20, from Golborne, died after the white Citroen Berlingo van they were traveling in left the road between Kings Meaburn and the B6260 near Drybeck on Sunday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cumbria Constabulary are investigating the crash and have repeated their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through their website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 61 of 5 September.

