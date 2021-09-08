Borders College has unveiled a special 'Breathing Space Bench' at its Netherdale campus in Galashiels to encourage staff, students and visitors to take some time out and promote kindness and positive mental wellbeing.

The welcoming space is part of a wider project being run by NHS 24's Breathing Space service in a bid to boost mental health awareness and enhance spaces where communities are able to connect.

'Breathing Space Bench' - Borders College Credit: ITV Border News

The bench is part of a growing number being installed across the country, including colleges, universities and other community settings. Borders College Equalities Officer/Students' Association Support Officer Amy Brydon, who has been involved in the initiative, commented:

Sometimes it can be difficult to start a conversation, to ask questions and check if someone is really OK. Often, we need to be a bit persistent to get beyond the 'I'm fine' response. The Breathing Space Bench at Borders College will give anyone working, studying or visiting the College a place where they know it's OK relax, reflect or start a conversation. Amy Brydon, Students' Association Support Officer, Borders College

Breathing Space, a phone and web chat service which aims to help people in Scotland living with low mood, anxiety or depression, launched its bench project in 2019 as part of its 'You Matter, We Care' campaign. It encourages people to make a positive difference in others' lives with small acts of kindness and positivity.

Breathing Space National Coordinator, Tony McLaren, said:

"We receive lots of calls from people who are experiencing feelings of isolation, anxiety or depression. We've been particularly busy over the last 16 months, with the pandemic taking a toll on people's mental health.

"With these benches, we want to spread a bit of positivity and encourage people to make a positive difference in others' lives by reaching out and showing kindness and compassion. We also want to make people aware of our helpline, so they know they have someone to turn to if they're struggling to cope."

You can contact Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87 if you feel anxious or depressed or feel you need to speak with someone. To access web chat, or for more information, visit: https://breathingspace.scot/