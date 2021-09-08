Cumbria coal mine inquiry: day two sees arguments for and against
A public inquiry into plans for a coal mine in west Cumbria entered its second day today.
West Cumbria Mining has plane to open a mine for coking coal - used to make steel - near Whitehaven.
This development was first proposed in 2014 and has been given planning approval by Cumbria County Council three times. Earlier this year, the Government announced that it was calling in the decision for a public inquiry.
Today's notable speakers included John Ashton, a former climate envoy for the British Government, who spoke against the mine while the Mayor of Copeland Mike Starkie argued in favour of it.
Mr Ashton claimed that the development would damage efforts for the UK to have any influence on the climate change debate,
He said:
Mr Starkie meanwhile argued that the mine would provide and "economic boost" to the area as it attempted to rebuild its economy.
He said:
A number of other people spoke at the hearing today, including local residents and representatives of the mining today.
These included one nine-year-old girl, Emily.
The inquiry continues tomorrow and can be watched online here.
