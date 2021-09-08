Former Carlisle United youth player fighting for his life in Australia

A former Carlisle United youth footballer is fighting for his life following an alleged attack in Western Australia.

Danny Hodgson, 25, who now plays for the Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia, suffered the injuries at a railway station in Perth at the weekend after spending the day with his teammates.

He is now in an intensive care ward in a hospital in the city after surgery for a brain injury and is in an induced coma.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

His friend Steven Burton has started a GoFundMe appeal to raise money for Danny and his girlfriend with the aim of supporting them financially. It has already raised more than $69,000.

A statement from his parents - who live in Biggrigg, Egremont - which is on on the page says:

"Danny had emergency surgery in Royal Perth Hospital for bleeding to the brain and a brain fracture. Danny took a turn for the worse the following day due to more severe brain haemorrhaging and was rushed to theatre for more intrusive brain surgery that lasted for four hours.

"Danny is currently in an induced coma that could last for weeks or even months.Danny is full of life and has a heart of gold, he is the most kind, gentle and positive person I know who has a passion for life and football."

