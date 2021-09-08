Representing Border 8th September 2021

Play video

On tonight's programme - the details of the First Minister's COVID statement. Hospital admissions surge but Nicola Sturgeon says there are early signs case numbers may be plateauing. The opposition claim plans for vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events haven't been properly worked out. The Health Secretary tells Peter MacMahon he expects Green MSPs will back the vaccine passport plan in a vote tomorrow. And despite the rising COVID cases Humza Yousaf says Ministers are not considering re-introducing restrictions in an autumn firebreak. And what can rural Scotland expect after the Programme for Government statement yesterday - Peter speaks to the newly appointed Rural Affairs Committee Convener, the Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson.