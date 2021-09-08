Scotland's oldest theatre is open for business again in Dumfries and Galloway

After 488 days without shows, rehearsals or ticket sales, theatre director Mark Alexander was worried.

We got a lot of support from the Scottish government and the council, obviously everyone was on furlough, the place was closed, the only thing we could do was some youth work but it was for the most part a ghost like place Mark Alexander, Theatre Royal

The Theatre Royal in Dumfries - Scotland's oldest theatre - has begun hosting rehearsals after it closed due to the pandemic, with a full programme of shows set to begin at the end of the month.

Hand sanitisers, one way systems and Covid-19 protocols have all been added to keep audiences safe over the coming months.

Anne Aldridge, of the Guild of Players, said: "Even going into rehearsals now, we are rehearsing for the steamie, we have to take into account the social distancing, the one-metre distancing which does pose a trial it's something we can overcome, we can always overcome things, it's been our mantra through this whole thing, we will overcome this."

For writers and actors the social aspect of what is viewed as a community hub was also at risk during the pandemic added Anne.

We belong to the theatre, we were worried about it's sustainability, we were worried that we couldn't meet as a group, for our membership, so it was very difficult, also planning for the future as we didn't know what the future was going to hold. Anne Aldridge

The Theatre Royal had previously being saved from demolition during the 1950s, when there were plans to turn it into a car park and can now add global pandemic as another challenge it has overcome.

The Theatre Royal will be offering a full schedule of events which will kick off at the end of September and they're optimistic Christmas pantos will go ahead.