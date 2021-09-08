Volunteers have given over 100,000 hours to Lancashire and South Cumbria's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

1,473 volunteers are registered in the vaccination programme

Volunteers have been helping out at over 30 different community vaccination clinics and 7 mass vaccination centres across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The marshals help patients find their way through the site - from directing them to a parking space, checking they have an appointment, managing the queues and helping them to exit sites safely after their vaccination.

Paul Stanford, a volunteer marshal at AFC Fylde vaccination site said: "Being a volunteer marshal at the vaccination centres over the past few months has been very enjoyable.

"Meeting and working alongside the many other volunteers and professionals, to help greet and process members of the public, has allowed us all to contribute towards the safe, efficient and successful running of the vaccination sites."

Going along and doing a few hours as a volunteer marshal was great fun and there was always a sense of achievement. Paul Stanford, Volunteer marshal

Jane Scattergood, Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme, said: "Thanks to these volunteers, and the many existing NHS staff who have trained to deliver vaccines or perform other important roles, the NHS has had enough people to roll out the vaccine programme at pace to our local population.

We are so grateful to the thousands of people who applied and trained for voluntary roles as part of the NHS Covid-19 vaccine team - we simply could not have done it without you. Jane Scattergood, Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme

Ms Scattergood added: "We do need more volunteers for the next phase so if you can spare a few hours a week please sign up - it's a great thing to do."

So far in Lancashire and South Cumbria:

1,219,360 people have had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

1,101,618 people have had both doses of the vaccine

Health bosses are continuing calls to urge the public to get their Covid-19 vaccination if they haven't already.