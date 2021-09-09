Covid-19: D&G public warned it's 'matter of time' before they encounter virus

People in Dumfries and Galloway have been told it is "a matter of time" before they will encounter Covid-19 and urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Case numbers in the district have fallen over the last week but the infection rate there remains high.

To help with the vaccination efforts, crew on boats berthed in the district's harbours can now get their jab through drop-in clinics.

Consultant in Public Health Dr Nigel Calvert said: "The longer that high rates of Covid continue, the increased chance that at some point you might encounter the coronavirus.

"The best way to protect your health is to receive both doses of the vaccine, which is a safe form of the virus helping to prepare the body's own natural immune system for a real-life encounter.

We're very keen that everyone across our communities has a chance to be protected against Covid, and as part of that the offer is being made to crews working on fishing vessels to take up the chance when they are berthed in one of the region's harbours. Nigel Calvert

The call follows that made by NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Jeff Ace, who noted that there were people falling ill with Covid who had not been vaccinated.

Mr Ace said:

We are still seeing unvaccinated individuals who are continuing to become seriously ill and are continuing to progress to critical care. That is so frustrating because vaccination is very easy, it is very safe and it is very available. Jeff Ace

Mr Ace added: “We will provide the opportunity for double vaccination, and this does provide a tremendous level of protection against serious illness.”

So far, 95.5 per cent of adults aged 18 plus have received a first dose, with the national average standing at 91.3 per cent. And 90 per cent have received both doses, with the national average 84 per cent.

Total first dose vaccinations stands at 116,736 and second doses stand at 110,065.

Full details of opportunities to be vaccinated in Dumfries and Galloway can be found here.

