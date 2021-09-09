Cumbria Covid-19 cases go up by 20% in a week

Cases of Covid-19 in Cumbria have gone up by a fifth over the last week, according to newly published data.

The county has seen 1,903 new cases of the virus, an increase of 315.

Allerdale recorded the greatest number of new cases - 478 - and overtook Barrow-in-Furness in having the highest rate of new cases 489 cases per 100,000 of the population.

New cases increased from the previous week in all Cumbrian districts except Copeland. Case rates were above the national average in all districts except South Lakeland.

The 12-18 age group accounted for by far the greatest number and rate of new cases in Cumbria, 396. This age group also experienced the greatest numerical and proportional increase in new cases 60 per cent.

The number of new patients admitted to hospital with a Covid-19 positive status increased by 2 compared to the previous week. Data up to Wednesday shows 87 per cent of Cumbrian’s aged 15 and over have now received their first dose and 81 per cent their second.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s director of public health, said:

“Unfortunately, case rates continue to rise at a steady pace across Cumbria and as we’ve seen previously, this inevitably results in serious consequences including hospitalisations. Case rates are rising in almost all age groups but particularly so amongst those aged 12-18.

As many will know by now, although the chances of someone in this age group falling ill or being hospitalised is low, it’s not impossible and the virus may then spread to more vulnerable family members. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

He added: “It’s clear the vaccine is having an impact however and keeping deaths and hospitalisations down. Therefore, I urge those who haven’t already to get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you’re over the age of 16, visit the NHS website to find out to book your vaccine or find your nearest walk-in vaccination centre.

“Furthermore, as children returned to school this week, it’s increasingly important that students are tested regularly where possible if we’re to avoid further sharp case rises in the coming weeks and months.”

