Representing Border 09/09/21

On tonight's programme - we report on the vote on the Scottish Government's plan for vaccine certificates. MSPs approve the measure which will mean that from next month Scots will have to prove they've been double jagged to get into nightclubs or to attend large sporting events or music festivals. However big questions remain on how and if the certification scheme will work and the opposition say it's not been thought through. Also on the programme, ahead of the SNP's conference this weekend the party President, former Cabinet Secretary Michael Russell tells Peter MacMahon he's confident indyref2 can happen in two years time and it's now up to the UK government to decide if it really wants to go to court to stop it. Plus - this week's commentators, Joyce McMillan and Kieran Andrews look forward to the SNP gathering and back at the programme for government.