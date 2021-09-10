Care home suspends visits in Dumfries and Galloway following Covid-19 cases

Visiting has been suspended at a care home in Dumfries and Galloway following an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff and residents.

This has happened at the Belmont Care Home in Stranraer, where new admissions have also been halted.

A total of 10 cases of the virus have been identified at the site.

The care home is operated by the charity St Philips Care, and a spokesperson for the organisation said: “As soon as the outbreak developed, we took immediate action halting visits and implementing a number of additional robust infection control measures including increased testing and an ongoing decontamination schedule.

As we have done throughout the pandemic, we’re continuing to work closely with the local authority and public health teams to ensure that we are taking all necessary steps to protect everyone within the home and provide any additional support needed. St Philips Care

A spokesperson for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said cases are"stubbornly high" in the district and have been identified across the region.

They have reminded anyone with symptoms to isolate and get tested.

