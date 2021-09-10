Kelso Ram Sales return today
The Kelso Ram Sales are back today for the first time in two years.
It is Europe's biggest one-day ram sale, which dates back to 1838 and is taking place at Springwood Park in the Borders town.
This event has more than 4,200 entries and the sale is set to feature breeds like the Whitefaced Woodlands and North Country Cheviots, as well as Suffolks and Texels. In total there will be 20 breeds in 15 different rings.
It was due to kick off with Michael Walton; a breeder of pedigree Suffolk sheep whose family have farmed since 1934.
Dan Withall, executive director of the Border Union Agricultural Society, said:
"We are delighted to be presenting this sale after the challenges of the last 18 months with all the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He added: "Whatever the outcome, we look forward to it immensely and can certainly say that 'the boys are back in town!"
Farmers and auctioneers had to make do with virtual sales during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the industry going.
The Kelso event was cancelled last year for only the second time in its history.
