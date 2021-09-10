Kelso Ram Sales return today

The Kelso Ram Sales are back today for the first time in two years.

It is Europe's biggest one-day ram sale, which dates back to 1838 and is taking place at Springwood Park in the Borders town.

This event has more than 4,200 entries and the sale is set to feature breeds like the Whitefaced Woodlands and North Country Cheviots, as well as Suffolks and Texels. In total there will be 20 breeds in 15 different rings.

It was due to kick off with Michael Walton; a breeder of pedigree Suffolk sheep whose family have farmed since 1934.

Dan Withall, executive director of the Border Union Agricultural Society, said:

"We are delighted to be presenting this sale after the challenges of the last 18 months with all the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kelso is the heart of the Ram Sale history and proud of the part it has played in its legacy. The sale has a significant economic impact, locally and nationally, and will provide a great boost for businesses throughout the week. It is supported by farmers, auctioneers, and those with a commercial interest in the industry. Dan Withall, Border Union Agricultural Society

He added: "Whatever the outcome, we look forward to it immensely and can certainly say that 'the boys are back in town!"

Farmers and auctioneers had to make do with virtual sales during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the industry going.

The Kelso event was cancelled last year for only the second time in its history.

