Tour of Britain comes to Scottish Borders today

A guide to today's tour route

Stage 7 of cycling's Tour of Britain is taking place in our region today.

Some of the world's best road cyclists will be taking on a gruelling route through the Scottish Borders from Hawick to Edinburgh.

On the way, they will travel through Stow, Innerleithen and Lauder as they head toward the finishing point in Holyrood Park.

This is the second stage of the contest to take part in out region. Yesterday they competed on a route which went from Carlisle in Cumbria to Gateshead in the North East.

Belgian racer Wout van Aert won the race, out-sprinting Julian Alaphilippe and Britain's Ethan Hayter in a close and exciting finish.

But Hayten, who races for INEOS Grenadiers, still leads the tour by four seconds and wears the blue jersey going into this stage.