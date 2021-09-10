The Tour of Britain is back today (10 September) for the first time since 2016.

Hundreds of top cyclists from around the world will take part in one of the sport's most prestigious road races.

The event will go through Cumbria and the Scottish Borders over the next couple of days.

Stage 6 starts in Carlisle this morning at around 10:30 am before heading to Gateshead.

On Saturday 11 September, Stage 7 will go from Hawick to Edinburgh.

Thousands of fans are expected to line the Tour of Britain route.

School children in Nenthead have been looking forward to the event - they have been making T-shirts and bunting in anticipation.

Their head teacher believes that the cycling superstars can inspire the kids and can leave a legacy for the next generation.

Kate Bainbridge, Head teacher at Nenthead Primary School:

Play video

Crowds in Carlisle city centre during last Tour of Britain. Credit: ITV Border

The Cumbrian section of the stage will go through large parts of the popular Sea to Sea route, including the climb of Hartside near Melmerby.

Carlisle has a long history with the cycle race, having first welcomed the race in 2005 and then back again in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

In 2019, more than 10,000 spectators flocked to Cumbria for the event which generated more than £1.5 million for the local economy.

The race was scheduled to return to the region for the third consecutive year in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put brakes on the plans.

The Tour of Britain route 2021. Credit: Tour of Britain

The Tour of Britain started on Sunday 5 and ends on Sunday 12 September - starting in Penzance and finishing in Aberdeen.

