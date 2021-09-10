Two arrested after drugs seized in Galashiels

Two men have been arrested after police in the Scottish Borders seized drugs with an estimated street value of £120,000.

These were found in a car stopped on Melrose Road in Galashiels at about 2.40pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the drugs were "believed to be cocaine".

The two men - aged 31 and 32 - have been release on condition that they attend court in the future. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, Police Scotland, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Scottish Borders.“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."

