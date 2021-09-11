Scottish Borders hosts the UK's most prestigious cycling race

Play video

Belgian cyclist Yves Lampaert has won stage seven of the Tour of Britain which saw riders travel from the Scottish Borders to Edinburgh.

Large crowds turned out in Hawick on Saturday morning to see some of the world's best cyclists before they departed on their 200km race.

The course featured three grueling King of the Mountain climbs at Berrybush, Stow Hill and Wanside Rigg.

Sprint through Innerleithen Credit: ITV

People also lined the streets for sprint phases through Innerleithen, Lauder and Duns.

It was Hawick's debut as a host venue, joining Jedburgh, Peebles and Kelso in welcoming the UK’s most prestigious cycle race to the Borders.

On Friday stage six began in Carlisle taking riders across the North Pennines to a sprint finish at the Angel of the North in Gateshead.