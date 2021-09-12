Hospital visit granted for family of Cumbrian footballer in coma in Australia
The parents of a west Cumbrian footballer, who is in a coma in Australia, have been granted a compassionate visit under strict Covid protocols.
Danny Hodgson from Cleator Moor was attacked at a train station in Perth and has been in hospital since last Sunday and the 25 year old's parents, Nicola and Peter, flew out to Australia last week.
Dressed in full PPE, they spent a precious 30 minutes with Danny but were unable to touch him and had to always remain 1.5 metres away due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Peter and Nicola said they understand Western Australia's rigorous border and disease control measures are in place to protect the entire community and respect that the tough requirements are necessary to keep the State safe.
On Saturday afternoon the Hodgsons, who are in quarantine at the Pan Pacific Hotel, were treated to another show of incredible support when members of the Coastal Scottish Pipe Band and the Cockburn Pipe Band gathered outside on the footpath for a tribute to Danny.
Flanked by Danny's teammates from ECU Joondalup Football Club, they played Waltzing Matilda, Amazing Grace and Danny Boy as Nicola and Peter watched on from their hotel room.