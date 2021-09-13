Man charged after stabbing in Alston

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Alston.

Police from Cumbria Constabulary went to the town just after 8.20pm on Saturday and found a man in his 30s outside the Victoria Inn.

He had been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. His condition has been described by the force as "critical but stable".

Saul Shepherd, 20, of Alston, was charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court this morning and has been remanded to appear at crown court on October 12.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested and released under investigation.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

This can be done via the force's website or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 281 of September 11, 2021.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.