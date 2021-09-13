Man suffers head injuries after Scottish Borders assault

A man has suffered head injuries following an assault in the Scottish Borders.

This attack happened at about 1am yesterday at the back of the Tipsy Ghillie pub on Woodmarket in Kelso.

The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury. Police Scotland have not released details on the severity of his condition.

Officers have said that the suspect was about 6ft 3in, with a stocky build and dark hair. He was wearing jeans and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Andrew Loughlin said:

We are in the process of viewing CCTV image for any additional information. We know there were a lot of people who were in the pub and in the area in the early hours of this morning and I am appealing to those that were there to contact us with any information. Any small detail could prove vital in our investigation so please do pass it on. DC Andrew Loughlin, Police Scotland

Anyone with information can call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0233 of 12 September, 2021. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

