Opinions wanted on new flood pump for Cumbrian town

People in Appleby are being asked to give their views on plans for a major new pumping station in the town which it is hoped will five it extra flood protection.

The Environment Agency is behind this project, which has said it will give extra protection to 60 homes and businesses.

Appleby, in Eden, has flooded regularly for many years. It was particularly badly affected by the floods of December 2015, including Storm Desmond.

Councillor Gareth Hayes, Mayor of Appleby Town, has described the proposal as a chance to "future-proof" the town.

He said:

There will inevitably be some upheaval as this essential flood resilience work gets underway yet we must look at it favourably as a vital opportunity to future-proof the town. Councillor Gareth Hayes, Mayor of Appleby Town

He added: "Along with the important building work going on across the town, this will make Appleby a safer and more enjoyable place to visit and give residents a greater security and peace of mind in the challenging times of climate change and economic regrowth."

Stewart Mounsey, Environment Agency flood risk manager for Cumbria, said: "We are looking forward to sharing our plans to reduce flood risk with the community in Appleby. We have been working really closely with the community to look at options to help reduce the impact of flooding in the future and have considered many options for the town.''

The project team are working to secure planning approval and further funding with plans for construction to begin in spring 2022. We would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our ongoing work and see what this means for the town. Stuart Mounsey, Environment Agency

A drop-in session is being held in The Public Hall, Boroughgate, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm today.

Information will also be available following the event by e-mailing audra.waite@environment-agency.gov.uk.