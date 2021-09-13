Opinions wanted on new flood pump for Cumbrian town
People in Appleby are being asked to give their views on plans for a major new pumping station in the town which it is hoped will five it extra flood protection.
The Environment Agency is behind this project, which has said it will give extra protection to 60 homes and businesses.
Appleby, in Eden, has flooded regularly for many years. It was particularly badly affected by the floods of December 2015, including Storm Desmond.
Councillor Gareth Hayes, Mayor of Appleby Town, has described the proposal as a chance to "future-proof" the town.
He said:
He added: "Along with the important building work going on across the town, this will make Appleby a safer and more enjoyable place to visit and give residents a greater security and peace of mind in the challenging times of climate change and economic regrowth."
Stewart Mounsey, Environment Agency flood risk manager for Cumbria, said: "We are looking forward to sharing our plans to reduce flood risk with the community in Appleby. We have been working really closely with the community to look at options to help reduce the impact of flooding in the future and have considered many options for the town.''
A drop-in session is being held in The Public Hall, Boroughgate, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm today.
Information will also be available following the event by e-mailing audra.waite@environment-agency.gov.uk.