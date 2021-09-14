Representing Border: 14.09.21

On tonight's programme - the First Minister announces COVID Vaccinations will be offered to younger teenagers and a booster programme for the over 50's is to start next week. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Conservative Education spokesperson Dumfriesshire MSP Oliver Mundell and the Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Also tonight - the Prime Minister's plan for a fixed link to replace ferries to Northern Ireland proves a bridge too far for the Treasury. We get reaction from Stranraer to reports the tunnel proposal has been axed. And we look back at the SNP's conference last weekend with the Political Editor of the Daily Record, Paul Hutcheon

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: