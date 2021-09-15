Representing Border 15/09/21

On tonight's programme - A warning of a poverty pandemic this winter. Despite pleas from the Westminster opposition, benefits raised at the start of the COVID outbreak will be cut. We report on the impact of the ending of the Universal Credit uplift. We'll hear from the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont who says tough choices on government spending priorities are unavoidable. Also on the programme plans for a thirty million pound Brexit border control post at Cairnryan are put on hold.

