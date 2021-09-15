Company which pledged 100 jobs for the Borders stops trading

Karin Sode and David Pike of People's Energy, which has ceased trading. ITV Border file pic from 4/8/2020.
Karin Sode and David Pike from People's Energy. Credit: ITV Border

A company which had pledged to create 100 jobs in the Scottish Borders has announced that it has stopped trading.

People's Energy, which was based in Dalkeith in Midlothian, supplied renewable gas and electricity. It was started via crowdfunding three years ago by husband and wife entrepreneurs Karin Sode and David Pike

Last year, the firm opened an office in Selkirk and pledged to create 100 jobs there. This announcement came shortly after another energy company, OVO Energy, announced it was closing its office in the town with the loss of hundreds of jobs there.

In total, 60 of those jobs were created.

The company's statement said:

Ettrick Riverside in Selkirk, where the company had an office. Credit: ITV Border

The statement added: "Ofgem, the energy regulator, will be appointing a new supplier for all our customers. Their advice is not to switch, but to wait until they appoint a new supplier. This will reduce any risk of disruption in supply and facilitate the transfer of, and access to, domestic customers’ credit balances.

The news was greeted with concern by local politicians.

John Lamont MP, of Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said:

He added: “I will ensure that the correct support is in place for local people via the council and South of Scotland Enterprise.”

Read more: