Company which pledged 100 jobs for the Borders stops trading

A company which had pledged to create 100 jobs in the Scottish Borders has announced that it has stopped trading.

People's Energy, which was based in Dalkeith in Midlothian, supplied renewable gas and electricity. It was started via crowdfunding three years ago by husband and wife entrepreneurs Karin Sode and David Pike

Last year, the firm opened an office in Selkirk and pledged to create 100 jobs there. This announcement came shortly after another energy company, OVO Energy, announced it was closing its office in the town with the loss of hundreds of jobs there.

In total, 60 of those jobs were created.

The company's statement said:

We are saddened to inform you that People's Energy is ceasing to trade. Please rest assured that your energy supply is secure and all account credit balances are protected for our domestic customers. This includes any recent top-ups that were made as part of the seasonal weighting initiative. People's Enegery

Ettrick Riverside in Selkirk, where the company had an office. Credit: ITV Border

The statement added: "Ofgem, the energy regulator, will be appointing a new supplier for all our customers. Their advice is not to switch, but to wait until they appoint a new supplier. This will reduce any risk of disruption in supply and facilitate the transfer of, and access to, domestic customers’ credit balances.

We are truly sad that we weren't able to make this community focused approach to energy supply work. Thank you to those of you who supported our mission from early on. We are very sorry about the inconvenience and disruption this will cause our customers. People's Energy

The news was greeted with concern by local politicians.

John Lamont MP, of Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said:

This is very concerning news for Selkirk after the devastating news last summer when the OVO Energy offices closed where 400 people worked. At the time, People’s Energy said they were creating 100 jobs in the town but it is unclear exactly how many people were taken on. Regardless, it will be devastating news for those losing their jobs and for the wider Borders economy. John Lamont MP

He added: “I will ensure that the correct support is in place for local people via the council and South of Scotland Enterprise.”

Read more: