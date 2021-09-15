Covid-19 numbers fall in Dumfries and Galloway but ''significant impact' remains

Covid-19 cases have fallen in Dumfries and Galloway - but health bosses have said the virus is having a "very significant impact".

In the week up to Sunday, there were 765 new cases recorded, which is down 887 in the previous weeks.

Alongside this was a fall in the number of close contacts of positive cases, down from 1,615 to 1,256.

Valerie White director of public health, said: “This drop in numbers is hugely welcome – but we shouldn’t let our guard down. These figures mean that Covid is still having a really significant negative impact right across Dumfries and Galloway.

People are still getting Covid-19 in significant numbers, though thankfully for the most part the majority are not as seriously ill as we saw previously thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccines. However we are still seeing a number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Valerie White, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

He added: “But beyond that, services are still being hit by the need to control the spread of infection, and firms are experiencing work absences due to people having to isolate and get tested.

“Vaccines have meant that Covid is not translating into the same numbers of people being hospitalised as in previous waves, but it’s still tough.

“Until these numbers are under control, and until it’s determined to what degree we can safely co-exist with the coronavirus, we’re going to keep on feeling significant effects within our communities.

“So I’d like to thank everyone for all the efforts that they’ve made to try and stop this spike, by washing hands, wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces, considering social interactions, getting vaccinated and taking up testing opportunities.

I’d ask everyone to continue to continue this effort, in the hopes that it helps hasten us towards something more like normality. And if you haven’t already done so, please do get doubly vaccinated for the highest level of protection against the virus. Valerie White, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

