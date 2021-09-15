Woman who fled to Cumbria in 1930s urges county to welcome Afghan refugees

Play video

Report by Emma Sweeney

A 92-year-old woman, who arrived in Carlisle as a refugee during the Spanish Civil War, says she hopes the people of Cumbria will provide the same warm welcome to those fleeing the Taliban.

Carmen Cid was just eight when she was crammed on board the ship Habana alongside thousands of other children in 1937.

She thought she was going on holiday but never returned to live in her homeland.

She told ITV Border she feels lucky to have been taken in by a local family.

Read more: