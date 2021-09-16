'Emma effect' rallies a new generation of Cumbrian tennis players

Play video

Report by Kate Walby

The 'Emma effect' is helping to serve up a new generation of tennis fans in our region.

Emma Raducanu's victory in the US Open stunned the world as she became the first British woman to win the tournament since 1968 and the first qualifier to take the title.

Since her victory at the weekend, the home of Cumbria's county juniors - Chatsworth Tennis Club in Carlisle - has seen a flurry of new interest.

The big hope is that Emma's win will now encourage more girls nationally to try the sport - they're currently outnumbered 4 to 1 by boys at entry level.

