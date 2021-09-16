Representing Border 16/09/21

On tonight's programme - The Scottish Government is set to call in military assistance to help cope with the ambulance crisis as the First Minister apologises for life threatening long waits. The First Minister wouldn't call the long ambulance waiting times a crisis, but Nicola Sturgeon did acknowledge the huge challenges now facing the service and the whole of the NHS. Opposition leaders demanded urgent action citing examples of seriously ill people in need of emergency care enduring waits of up to forty hours. Also on the programme - relatives of care home residents protest at Holyrood demanding the right to visit their loved ones. And this week's commentary comes from Joyce McMillan of The Scotsman and The Daily Mail's Rachel Watson.

