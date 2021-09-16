Two hospitalised following Cumbria crash

Two men have been hospitalised following a crash in Cumbria.

It happened at about 6.10am on Tuesday on the A66 at Whinfell and involved a black Volvo V40 and a blue Ford B-Max.

The driver of the Volvo – a man, in his 20s, from the Nottinghamshire area has been taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle with facial injuries. The Ford driver - a man in his 50s from the Appleby area – is in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after suffering a back injury.

Cumbria Constabulary have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. They can contact officers by calling 101, referring to log 31 of September 14.

