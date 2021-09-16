Two residents die in a covid outbreak in care home in Stranraer

Two residents have died in a covid outbreak at the Belmont Care home in Stranraer.

Twelve positive cases have been recorded so far.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership says it is working to bring the outbreak under control.

The operator of this care home has been faced with a challenging and very difficult situation, but full credit is due to them and their very dedicated staff for the responses that have been mounted. COVID-19 is very highly infectious, which means that containing its spread is not easy - even when it is being met with all the correct protocols, including regular testing and vaccinations. Dumfries and Galloway Council

A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said: "The coronavirus can result in mild symptoms, and sometimes none at all, and this can mask its spread to more vulnerable individuals where it can pose a high degree of risk.

"As we have noted, following the guidance around use of PPE such as face coverings, around social, good hygiene and vaccination continues to be essential as we work to reduce the risk - but these are not by any means absolute guarantees of protection."

Currently, cases of the coronavirus are still being recorded in high numbers across all four localities in Dumfries and Galloway - Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire - and with evidence that it is being transmitted within the community.

The council are reiterating that it is essential that anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID immediately self-isolates and arranges to be tested, and that they continue to self-isolate until they obtain a result.