Forms which ask for consent to vaccinate children aged 12-15-years-old have are going to be sent to all secondary schools in Cumbria.

This scheme begins today and comes after the Government accepted advice from the UK's four chief medical officers to roll-out the vaccine to children of these ages.

Children will primarily receive their Covid-19 jab in their school with an alternative setup being organised for those who are home-schooled, which will be in secure services or specialist mental health settings.

Cumrbia County Council has said that vaccines will not be given to any child without the proper consent being in place and consent will be sought in line with existing school vaccination programmes.

Children set to turn 12-years-old in the next academic year will be eligible for the jab after their 12th birthday and will be contacted nearer the time.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s director of public health, said he understood parents' concerns but pointed out that the vaccine has been examined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

He said: “Gaining the necessary consent is just the first step of the vaccine rollout for this age group and more details will be provided to both schools and parents about when vaccinations will begin.

He added: “I understand some parents will be reluctant to have their children vaccinated at this stage but the JCVI and the Chief Medical Officers have examined the evidence carefully – just as they would with any other vaccine – and concluded it’s the right thing to do to keep infection rates down and avoid as much disruption to children’s education as we come into winter.

“I urge all parents with children in this age group to return their signed consent forms as soon as possible so the NHS and other trained professionals who have been working on our vaccination programme to date, can vaccinate as many of this cohort in schools as quickly as they can.”

Mr Cox s is set to host a Q&A session on Facebook Live this week to discuss the government’s announcement that 12-15 year olds are to be offered the Covid-19 vaccine. The event will be hosted on Facebook Live through Cumbria County Council’s Facebook Page on Thursday 16 September from 7-8pm.

